E.W. Scripps (SSP) to Release Earnings on Monday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $573.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.65 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.74. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $9.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SSP. StockNews.com lowered E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on E.W. Scripps

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.