electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 123,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 509% from the average daily volume of 20,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

electroCore Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $74.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 165.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 233,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,966.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in electroCore stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) by 689.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,326 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 8.91% of electroCore worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

