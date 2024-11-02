Enfusion (ENFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Enfusion has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. On average, analysts expect Enfusion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enfusion Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 226.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $10.45.
Enfusion Company Profile
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
