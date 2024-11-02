Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in October

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Entra ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENTOF opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Entra ASA has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Entra ASA Company Profile

Entra ASA operates as a commercial real estate company Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Sandvika, Drammen, and Stavanger areas in Norway. It operates as an owner, operator, and developer of office properties. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

