Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in October

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Entra ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENTOF opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Entra ASA has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $11.97.
Entra ASA Company Profile
