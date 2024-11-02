Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boot Barn Q3 Earnings

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Boot Barn in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

NYSE BOOT opened at $125.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.48. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $169.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

