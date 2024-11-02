Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Transcat Q4 Earnings

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Transcat in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Transcat from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Transcat

Transcat Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $873.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.89. Transcat has a twelve month low of $84.45 and a twelve month high of $147.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 76.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 26.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.