Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CCCS FY2024 Earnings

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCCS. Bank of America started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of CCCS opened at $10.47 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.76, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

In related news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,349. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Page Goodson sold 45,560 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $459,244.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,892 shares in the company, valued at $885,951.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,349. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,323 shares of company stock worth $2,157,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after buying an additional 1,234,281 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

