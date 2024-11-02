Equities Analysts Set Expectations for JOUT FY2024 Earnings

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Johnson Outdoors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 1.5 %

JOUT opened at $32.08 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is -162.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 39.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 35.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 223,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 59,016 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 43.7% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 42,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

