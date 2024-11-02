Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $72.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $990,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.