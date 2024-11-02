Etsy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 32,117 call options on the company. This is an increase of 99% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,123 call options.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.87.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,257.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,798.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,257.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,619 shares of company stock valued at $240,825. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Etsy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,861,000 after buying an additional 221,275 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Etsy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Etsy by 740.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.47 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

