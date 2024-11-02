Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 25,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $709,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 580,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,475,426.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00.

Exelixis stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 365,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

