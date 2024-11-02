Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $15,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,304,000 after buying an additional 538,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,706,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,988.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $879.69 and a 12 month high of $2,103.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,907.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,607.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

