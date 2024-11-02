Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.15. 6,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
Fellazo Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.
About Fellazo
Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fellazo
- Stock Average Calculator
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Fellazo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fellazo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.