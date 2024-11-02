Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.15. 6,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Fellazo Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

About Fellazo

Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.

