Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Femasys Price Performance

FEMY stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.47. Femasys has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -2.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,757.16% and a negative return on equity of 119.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Femasys stock. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 1.91% of Femasys worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Further Reading

