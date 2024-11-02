Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “N/A” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the zero analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports.

FSZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$9.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$9.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$864.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.77.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of C$164.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.80 million. Research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.57, for a total transaction of C$240,046.80. In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$73,049.00. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.57, for a total transaction of C$240,046.80. Insiders sold a total of 207,400 shares of company stock worth $1,601,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

