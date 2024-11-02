Financial Survey: Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) vs. Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ)

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) and Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Backblaze and Cyberloq Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cyberloq Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Backblaze presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.39%. Given Backblaze’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Backblaze is more favorable than Cyberloq Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $102.02 million 3.02 -$59.71 million ($1.26) -5.69 Cyberloq Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Backblaze and Cyberloq Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cyberloq Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Backblaze.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Backblaze shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Backblaze and Cyberloq Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -42.34% -104.71% -36.79% Cyberloq Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Backblaze beats Cyberloq Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Cyberloq Technologies

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc., a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. It provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology for institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and TurnScor, a web-based proprietary software platform, which allows customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes, as well as CyberloQ Vault, a cloud based security protocol that allows clients the ability to send/receive secure data without having to use traditional email that is prone to a breach. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Venice, Florida.

