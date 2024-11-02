First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,184 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

In other news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen acquired 2,919 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $49,593.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,014.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $121.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

