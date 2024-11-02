First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $289.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $204.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in First Solar by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

