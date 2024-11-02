First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

