Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1,379.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Five Below by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Five Below by 318,361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 108,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

FIVE stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

