FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $134.65 and last traded at $133.82. 4,233 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $133.42.

Get FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $214.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.47.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $259,000.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.