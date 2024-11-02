Flotek Industries (FTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Flotek Industries to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Flotek Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTK stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.03. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised Flotek Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

