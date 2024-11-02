Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,093 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14,373.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,830,000 after buying an additional 8,824,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Ford Motor by 456.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 103.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,695 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,215.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,850 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.