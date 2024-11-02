Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,465,100 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 4,719,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.3 days.
Fortescue Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUMF opened at $13.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. Fortescue has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.90.
About Fortescue
