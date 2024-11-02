Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,465,100 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 4,719,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUMF opened at $13.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. Fortescue has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

