FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FOX Trading Down 0.3 %
FOX stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Several research firms recently commented on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.46.
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
