FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOX Trading Down 0.3 %

FOX stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Insider Activity at FOX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FOXA

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.