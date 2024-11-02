Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Shares Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. 530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.02 million, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Pacific Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as term certificates of deposit.

