FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 33.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000.

DAUG opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

