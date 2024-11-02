FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $134.44, but opened at $148.90. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. FTAI Aviation shares last traded at $145.35, with a volume of 527,306 shares trading hands.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.09.
FTAI Aviation Trading Up 6.0 %
The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,424.60 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29.
FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 198.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
