FY2024 Earnings Estimate for EW Issued By William Blair

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.58 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 70.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EW. Daiwa America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of EW opened at $67.54 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

