FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Issued By DA Davidson

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $7.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.62. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $172.65 on Thursday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $128.11 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 124,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 89,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 43,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,244 shares of company stock worth $37,776,954. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.