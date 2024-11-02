FY2024 Earnings Forecast for EHC Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.15. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EHC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $4,432,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 16.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after purchasing an additional 314,488 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 275.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

