FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alliant Energy Decreased by Analyst

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alliant Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 48,124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

