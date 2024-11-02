FY2024 EPS Estimates for Atlas Lithium Lowered by Analyst

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas Lithium in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.09) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.93). The consensus estimate for Atlas Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $36.00 to $25.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ ATLX opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $147.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. Atlas Lithium has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $34.00.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlas Lithium stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,342 shares during the period. Atlas Lithium accounts for 1.9% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned about 2.46% of Atlas Lithium worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

