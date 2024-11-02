FY2024 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Cut by DA Davidson

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Barnes Group stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,576,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,166,000. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 259,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 753,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

