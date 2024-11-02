FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Cut by Zacks Research

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 1,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $1,033,669.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,264.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $52,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $1,033,669.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,264.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,261 shares of company stock worth $13,874,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.