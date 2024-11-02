FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fortive Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortive in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Fortive’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fortive’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTV. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Fortive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTV opened at $71.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fortive has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Fortive by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fortive by 58.8% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,052,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

