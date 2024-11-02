FY2024 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Lifted by B. Riley

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $10.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.29. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $11.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

STNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

NYSE:STNG opened at $58.39 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.15.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.14. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 8,249.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,668 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after purchasing an additional 995,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,574,000 after purchasing an additional 549,395 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 634.5% during the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 521,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,313,000 after purchasing an additional 450,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,357.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after acquiring an additional 264,049 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

