FY2026 EPS Estimate for Commvault Systems Boosted by Analyst

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Commvault Systems in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

CVLT stock opened at $155.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.57. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $171.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 504.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $595,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $2,221,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

