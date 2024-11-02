G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Stock Price Up 18.5% – Time to Buy?

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 1,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

G City Trading Up 18.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter.

G City Increases Dividend

G City Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $10.00 dividend. This is a positive change from G City’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022.

