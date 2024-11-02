Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $98,282,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 25,311.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,433,000 after purchasing an additional 266,026 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 831.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,322 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 21.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 420,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after purchasing an additional 74,115 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $168.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $176.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

