GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $43.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.56.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
GFL stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $43.79.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.00%.
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
