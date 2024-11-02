Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Update

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Get Glass House Brands alerts:

Glass House Brands Stock Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS GLASF opened at C$7.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.39. Glass House Brands has a 52 week low of C$3.95 and a 52 week high of C$10.50.

Glass House Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.

Receive News & Ratings for Glass House Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass House Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.