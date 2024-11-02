Glaukos (GKOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Glaukos to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Glaukos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Glaukos stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $139.51. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $787,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,190.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $787,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,190.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,525 shares of company stock worth $5,142,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

