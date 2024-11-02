Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GPN opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.