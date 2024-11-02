Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.26. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.