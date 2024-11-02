Glucose Health (GLUC) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Glucose Health to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -75.00% N/A N/A Glucose Health Competitors -41.35% -262.15% -7.81%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $540,000.00 -$420,000.00 -6.29 Glucose Health Competitors $301.07 million -$49.81 million -16.11

This table compares Glucose Health and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Glucose Health’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Glucose Health. Glucose Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Glucose Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Glucose Health Competitors 272 555 993 74 2.46

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 48.67%. Given Glucose Health’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Glucose Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

