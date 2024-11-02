Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Trading Down 8.7% After Earnings Miss

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $69.26 and last traded at $69.52. 151,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 387,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.15.

The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley lifted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 8.28.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

