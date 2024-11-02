Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 1.5 %

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $55.61.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7248 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,058.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 98,496 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

