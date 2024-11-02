GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $66.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.91.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

GXO stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,228,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,636,000 after buying an additional 82,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,221,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,702,000 after purchasing an additional 648,547 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,499,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,398,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,140,000 after buying an additional 240,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

