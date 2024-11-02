Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 481.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,534 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Hanesbrands worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 42.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.